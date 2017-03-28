Most incumbents unopposed in local races on next Tuesday’s ballot

Voters will take to the polls next Tuesday for the spring general election.

In a statewide race, incumbent State Superintendent Tony Evers is being challenged by Lowell Holtz.

Merrill Area Public Schools

Only the incumbents are running for five seats on the Merrill Area Public Schools Board of Education. They are Eric Geiss, Maria Volpe, Jon Smith, Kevin Blake and Paul Proulx.

Town of Birch

Incumbents are unopposed in their bids for re-election to the Birch Town Board. They are Chairman David Fox, Supervisors Debra Gano and Terry Lokemoen, Clerk Cynthia Lokemoen and Treasurer Marlene Fox.

Town of Bradley

Incumbents are unopposed for re-election to the Bradley Town Board. They are Chairman Kevin Koth, Supervisor Joan Hilgendorf, Treasurer Phyllis Evans and Constable Terry Hagar.

Town of Corning

There is a race for Corning town treasurer as Katie Giese and Donna Kolehouse are vying for the seat previously held by Richard Berndt. All other incumbents are unopposed, including Chairman John Kudick, Supervisors Jeff Simon and Todd Luedke and Clerk Rick Hass.

Town of Harding

All incumbents are unopposed, including Chairman Ron Hornischer, Supervisors Donald Graap Sr. and John Tomajcik Sr., Clerk Kristy Ament and Treasurer Carrie Hintz.

Town of Harrison

Incumbent Town of Harrison board members are unopposed, including Chairman Charles Phelps, Supervisors Brian Hanson and Lawrence Schoone, Clerk Kathy Voermans and Treasurer Matt Boyle.

Town of King

There is a contested race for King Town Clerk, with Andrea Michaud challenging Donna Edwards. Other seats are unopposed, including Chairman Terry Wiese, Supervisors Andrew Tomaszewski and Tim Steigerwaldt, and Treasurer Julie Allen.

Town of Merrill

Incumbents are unopposed in the town of Merrill, including Chairman Michael Matushak and Supervisors Kortney Pike and Larry Simon.

Town of Pine River

There are no contested races in Pine River, with unopposed incumbents including Chairman Bill Zeitz, Supervisors David Breunig and Larry Langbecker, Clerk Amanda Gruetzmacher-Herdt and Treasurer Donna Opper. Hannah Zastrow is running for constable, taking over from Phil Sadowski.

Town of Rock Falls

There are no contested races in the town of Rock Falls, with the following on the ballot: Chairman Timothy Caylor, Supervisors Timothy Panfil, Clerk Judith Buch and Treasurer Cindy Frisch.

Town of Russell

In Russell, Robert Kressel is running unopposed for town chairman. David Heller and Marty Sosnovske are unopposed for the town’s two supervisor seats. Incumbent Clerk Linda Dorgan and Treasurer Susan Fisher are likewise unopposed.

Town of Schley

Incumbents are unopposed for re-election to the Schley town board, including Chairman Rick Dorn, Supervisors Gerald Plamann and Bonita Prueser, Clerk Annie Meyer and Treasurer Susan Podeweltz.

Town of Scott

For Scott town treasurer, incumbent Deborah Raymer is not seeking re-election. Becky Byer is running as a write-in candidate for town treasurer. The remaining slate of candidates are unopposed incumbents, including Chairman Mike Woller, Supervisors Charles Reinhardt and Geral Schmidt, and Treasurer Ann Krueger.

Town of Skanawan

There are no candidates for Skanawan Town Clerk on the ballot, with incumbent Karen Olson not seeking re-election. Other town board incumbents are unopposed, including Chairman Ben Mehring, Supervisors Michael Lucas and Michael Sievert, and Treasurer Jean Zoellner.

Town of Somo

All incumbents are unopposed for re-election, including Chairman Marlene Tunker Steen, Supervisors Steve Isaacson and Scott Melquist, Clerk Heather Marheine and Treasurer Jody Isaacson.

Town of Tomahawk

Incumbent town board members will be elected without opposition. They are Chairman Gary Jaecks, Supervisors Richard Guerts and Dona Jahn, Clerk Jesse Hoffman and Treasurer Loretta Wanta.

Town of Wilson

Wilson Town Board incumbents are unopposed for re-election, including Chairman Fran Pflum, Supervisors Adam Felser and Phil Rausch, Clerk Mary Baltich and Treasurer Dorothy Rausch.

City of Tomahawk

Incumbent Distict 1 Alderman Paticia Haskins is being challenged by Steven King. In District 2, Dale Ernst is running for a three-year term and Will Garske is running for a one-year term. District 3 Alderman Steve Bartz is unopposed for re-election.

Tomahawk School Board

Incumbents Kay Kissinger Wolf, Cathy Meyer and Curtis Powell are all running unopposed to represent their respective areas of the district.

Tomahawk School District Referendum

Tomahawk School District voters will decide whether to allow the district to exceed the revenue limit by $3 million a year beginning in 2017-18 through 2020-21 for non-recurring purposes consisting of ongoing educational and facility needs and payment of debt service.

There are no Lincoln County or city of Merrill races on the ballot.