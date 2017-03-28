The Friends of the River Bend Trail will be holding their annual meeting on Thursday, April 6, at 6:30 p.m. at the Eagles Club, 1205 Lake St. This meeting is open to current friends, past friends and future friends of the trail; membership is not required to attend.
There will be a power point presentation “Looking back/Looking forward” and you will learn of the exciting trail plans for 2017. Schwinn has donated a Sierra2 7-speed comfort bike for the event.
Join friends at the meeting, become involved in the Friends group and show your support of the trail.
Friends of the River Bend Trail annual meeting
