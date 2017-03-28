Friends of the River Bend Trail annual meeting

The Friends of the River Bend Trail will be holding their annual meeting on Thursday, April 6, at 6:30 p.m. at the Eagles Club, 1205 Lake St. This meeting is open to current friends, past friends and future friends of the trail; membership is not required to attend.
There will be a power point presentation “Looking back/Looking forward” and you will learn of the exciting trail plans for 2017. Schwinn has donated a Sierra2 7-speed comfort bike for the event.
Join friends at the meeting, become involved in the Friends group and show your support of the trail.

