Phyllis Ann (Evenson) Severt 68, of Rothschild, formerly of Merrill died Saturday, Dec. 10th, 2016 after years of struggling with depression. Phyllis lived in Assisted Living Facilities in the Wausau area for many years.

Preceding her in death were Robert Yaatenen, her first husband and Gene Severt, her second husband and also her parents Edward and Annette Evenson all of Merrill.

Phyllis is survived by a sister: Carol (Steven) Skamser, of Superior; sons: Robert (Colleen) Yaatenen and Michael Severt, both of Wausau; Grandson; Zachary Severt; and granddaughters: Kelsee, Kylie and Camryn Yaatenen, all of Wausau.

Phyllis will be remembered as someone who always loved to make people laugh and loved to sing. Phyllis loved working with special needs children as a bus monitor. She loved her pets and doing word search. Phyllis loved the Green Bay Packers and joining in many group activities at her facilities.

There will be no formal services. A small family graveside service will be held on Saturday May 6th at the Merrill Memorial Cemetery at 3 PM. Pastor Theodore B. Gulhaugen will officiate. A special "Thank You" to those who cared for Phyllis especially the Community Care workers of Rothschild and the Asera Care Hospice family of Wausau. God's Peace is with Phyllis Ann.