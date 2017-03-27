Merrill Police reports

March 20

9:12 p.m.- Officers responded to a fight at a local establishment. A male party was outside and stated he had been pushed out of the bar and was pushed up against a wall. He then fell and was unconscious for a short period of time. The investigation is ongoing.

March 21

11:22 p.m.- The school resource officer observed a juvenile female standing outside of a school and was smoking a cigarette. The female was cited for Tobacco Possession.

March 22

2:27 p.m.- An officer investigated a theft of mail in the 100 Block of North Prospect Street.

7:19 p.m.- A caller reported that there was a female party who appeared intoxicated attempting to enter a vehicle in the 3400 Block of East Main Street. Officers responded and conducted an OWI investigation as the female party admitted to driving to her location. As a result of the investigation, the female was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated 5th Offense.

8:56 p.m.- Officers responded to the 500 Block of Wisconsin Street for a disturbance. It was found that a male party had kicked down the door of a residence after he had been locked out of the house following an argument. The male reportedly began yelling and swearing after he entered the house. The male was arrested for domestic related disorderly conduct and was taken to jail.

March 23

3:48 p.m.- Officers were dispatched to a business on South Pine Ridge Avenue in reference to a shoplifting complaint. The suspects were identified and both admitted to officers that they had taken the items. Both individuals will be cited for retail theft.

8:11 p.m.- An officer conducted a traffic stop on East Main Street for an equipment violation as well as the fact that the driver showed that they had a suspended driving status. The operator of the vehicle showed signs indicative of impairment and was placed through field sobriety tests. Based off of those tests, the operator was arrested for operating while under the influence 1st offense. A search incident to arrest resulted in officers locating

methamphetamine, THC, prescription medications and items of drug paraphernalia. She will be charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of THC, possession of a schedule 4 narcotic drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and 2 counts of bail jumping.

March 24

9:36 a.m.- An officer responded to a damage to property complaint. The victim had a window of their vehicle smashed and money was taken. Investigation is ongoing.

March 25

4:51 p.m.- Officers responded to a suspicious person complaint. The caller stated a young male party pushed his way into their residence and was refusing to leave as he was trying to sell a vacuum cleaner to them. Officers arrived on scene and made contact with the male party, who did not have a Merrill transient merchant permit to be going door to door selling items. The male was asked to leave and left the residence. The male was informed to cease all contacts until the license is obtained.

7:01 p.m.- An officer responded to a retail theft complaint. The caller advised an hour prior to calling; a male party had left the store out an emergency only door and set off the alarm. He had fled the store with a backpack full of stolen items. The investigation is ongoing.

9:53 p.m.- An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle. The driver was a suspect in an ongoing investigation. The male driver was arrested and was transported to the jail and booked on 32 counts of violation of court order.

March 26

3:28 a.m.- An officer observed a male party behind the library acting suspicious. The male party then hid in the bushes to try and avoid law enforcement contact. The male party was located and was found to have an active warrant for his arrest. The male was arrested and transported to the jail.