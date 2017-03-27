Lincoln County Sheriff’s reports

Lincoln County deputies and members of the Lincoln County Special Response Team did responded to the active shooter incident in the Wausau/Everest Metro area Wednesday afternoon and remained on scene until the emergency was resolved. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard and uniformed personnel will attend the funeral for Detective Weiland of the Everest Metro Police Department on Wednesday.

On Friday emergency services from numerous Lincoln County agencies responded to a mutual aid call in the Town of Texas. Around 11:30 a.m. a call was placed for manpower and off road rescue vehicles to assist with a missing elderly man. The Lincoln County Recreation Deputy along with firefighters from Corning, Merrill, Pine River, Russell and the DNR responded to the scene. About two hours after units began the search the man was found by neighbors unharmed according to the Rec. Deputy.

Scammers continue to call area residents. The most common continue to be the IRS and Grandma scams. This past weekend two residents phoned the Sheriff’s Office to say the scammers were trying to use this agency to work scams. The first caller stated he recognized the number on his caller ID to the Sheriff’s Office but when he answered it, the call was a robo call offering to assist with credit card debt. A second caller reported receiving a call on Saturday from a Milwaukee area code in which the caller stated they were soliciting funds for programs for the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office is not soliciting funds. If you receive a scam call, hang up and let your friends and neighbors know to help educate them on the scams going around the area.

The number of car deer crashes remains small with five being reported this past week. On Wednesday an Oconomowoc man struck an eagle on USH 51 near CTH A. The bird was brought to an animal rescue but died later that evening. On Thursday a second eagle was struck on US Hwy 51 near Irma, that bird had left the area when deputies arrived.