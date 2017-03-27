Jerry A. Jawson, age 80, a resident of Borth for the past 27 years, passed away peacefully with his family by his bedside early Monday morning, March 20, 2017, at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Neenah. He was born November 25, 1936, in Milwaukee, the son of Frank and Phyllis (Specht) Jawson. Jerry attended Oconto High School and later served in the U.S. Army, serving in Germany for 2 years. While in the service he had the pleasure of meeting and spending some time with Elvis Presley. He also served in the Merchant Marine in the Great Lakes for 9 years. Jerry married Joyce A. Paul on May 1, 1965, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Menasha where they lived for 25 years. This union was blessed with three children. Jerry had worked for and retired from Wisconsin Tissue Mills in Menasha after 30 plus years. He was a nature lover who enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, the lake life, boating and watching the deer, birds and wildlife on their property. He also was a gifted wood worker. Jerry had an amazing gift of storytelling and enjoyed spending time with his girls. His sanctuary was the shed. Anyone who ever visited the shed could attest to the fact that this was way more than a shed. This was a place where memories were made, by relaxing, watching a Packer game, doing projects with his grandchildren, telling stories and getting away from it all. Having children was a gift Jerry cherished, but nothing came close to having grandchildren. His love for them was second to none.

Jerry is loved and will be missed by his wife of 51 years, Joyce; children, Pam (Steve) Vanden Heuvel of Oshkosh, Keith (Kelly) Jawson of Neenah, Teresa (Fred Schroeder) Jawson of Menasha; grandchildren, Shawna (Brad) Carter, Blair, Tara and Taylor Vanden Heuvel, Jacob (Briti) Parker, Kallie Parker, Alisha (Adam) Jennerjohn and Mikasa Jawson; 3 great grandchildren, Lauren, Jack and Landyn; brother, John (Jayne) Jawson; the Paul Family; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers and their wives, Richard (Millie), Denis (Barb) and Bruce (Elaine) Jawson.

Private family services were held at the funeral home in Omro on Thursday, March 22, 2017 at 4:30 p.m. Military Honors followed the service.

The family would like to thank Dr. Douglas Mielke and Staff, Dr. Jeffery Kent and staff, Dr. Steven Wilson, Dr. Edward Lake, Respiratory Staff and the 5th Floor Nursing Staff at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Neenah for the excellent care and comfort given to Jerry and the Family.