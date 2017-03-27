Evelyn “Lynn” Rose Mary Thompson”, age 95, passed away Friday, March, 24, 2017, at her residence. She was born January 26, 1922 in Merrill to the late Henry Krahn and Sophie Tobolski. On August 22, 1942, Evelyn and Lee Thompson were united in marriage in Merrill.

Evelyn attended Merrill High School. She worked at Merrill Manufacturing for many years. She was a woman of deep faith and was a lifelong member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. She had a fierce love for her family and her treasured her friends. She cherished the time spent with her entire family who were most important to her. She enjoyed reading, flower gardening, crossword puzzles, cards, the Packers, and luncheons with the birthday girls club and the friendship of the the Jenny Tower residents. Many trips, get togethers, and good fun were enjoyed with special friends Grace Wendorf(deceased) and Alice Bacher

Survivors include a daughter: Mary(Charlie) Sapp of Wausau; daughter-in-law: Sharon Thompson Anderson(Bob Anderson) of Merrill; grandchildren: Michelle(Paul)Berger of Wausau; Brian(Kelly) Thompson of Wausau; Beth(Rick) Falkowski of Rothschild; Jennifer(Stephen) Tuman of Wausau; great-grandchildren: Tyler Falkowksi and Leah Thompson; sister: Dorothy Sanborn of Appleton; sister-in-law: Harriet Martinsen of Menona; many nieces and nephews; and dear friend: Alice Bacher. She was preceded in death by her parents: Henry Krahn and Sophie Tobolski; her husband: Lee Thompson; three brothers: John, Tobolski, Walter Krahn, and Leslie Krahn; sisters: Lucille Holzen and Jeanette Harkner; son: Walter Thompson; and dear friend: Grace Wendorf.

A Service will be held at 11am on Friday, March 31, 2016 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Father Chris Kemp will officiate. Visitation will be Thursday March 30, 2016 from 4-7pm at Waid Funeral Home and again on Friday from 10-11am at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to family for a future memorial at River Bend Trail in honor of Evelyn and Lee. Waid Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.waidfuneral.com.