Your Sunday Merrill forecast <meta itemprop="thumbnailUrl" content="http://img.youtube.com/vi/xGiai73nh6w/mqdefault.jpg" /> <meta itemprop="embedURL" content="http://www.youtube.com/embed/xGiai73nh6w" /> Posted by: Foto News , March 26, 2017 Comments comments Related Posts Need an ID for voting? Several DMV service centers offer Saturday hours Comments comments Ask an Official: Officials discuss trails and inner-city ATV/Snowmobile operation Comments comments Degrees and post-secondary accolades announced for local grads Comments comments Bonnell named Athlete of the Week Comments comments