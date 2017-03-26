Need an ID for voting? Several DMV service centers offer Saturday hours

With Wisconsin’s spring election weeks away, voters needing an ID are reminded that several Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) service centers in larger cities offer Saturday hours. To obtain an ID card, people can begin the process online using the official DMV webpage (wisconsindmv.gov) where they can locate or check wait times at their nearest DMV service center and get a checklist of documents to bring. DMV service centers open Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. include Milwaukee Northwest, Milwaukee Southwest, Madison East, Madison Odana, La Crosse, Eau Claire, Wausau and Appleton.

To obtain an official photo ID card, some documentation is required, such as a birth certificate. If all documentation is not readily available, the ID Petition Process can be used to obtain a receipt valid for voting while the remaining documents or verifications are obtained. DMV offers this service and card free of charge for voting purposes. The DMV’s voter ID hotline, (844) 588-1069, is available for questions on obtaining an ID to vote.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission website, Bring It To The Ballot, lists other forms of ID acceptable for voting purposes and has information regarding voter eligibility, poll locations and other election information.

Most people have a driver license or ID and therefore already have a form of identification to vote. A person may not have more than one valid driver license or ID at any time. For customers who need to replace a lost card (obtain a duplicate) or simply want to update their address on their records, wisconsindmv.gov offers convenient online tools and a visit to a DMV may not be necessary.

Only the website with .gov is the official state website. Others with .org and .com are not official and may list information that is dated or incorrect or have extra charges for forms. In addition to the expanding services on its website, WisDOT connects with customers on Facebook and Twitter @WisconsinDOT.