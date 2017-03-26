Kate Goodrich to host ‘Let Them Be Little’ Formal Dance

Springtime is a wonderful time to take your daughter, son, grandchild, nephew, niece, or other favorite elementary aged student (or younger) on a magical evening of dancing, refreshments, photos, raffles, and crafts!

The Kate Goodrich School Parent Teacher Organization (PTO). in Merrill is sponsoring this adult/child ‘Let Them Be Little’ Candyland-themed Formal Dance on Saturday, April 1, 2017 at Kate Goodrich School, 505 West Tenth Street in Merrill. The dance will be held from 6:00 – 9:00 P.M. The cost is $25.00 per adult/student couple. Any additional family members may be added to the ticket for $5.00 more per person. Tickets are available at Dave’s County Market, Lincoln Lanes, Kate Goodrich School, and at the door.

The Kate Goodrich P.T.O. has been planning this event for two years! It will be a beautifully decorated venue with a lively D.J. and fun refreshments. Be sure to bring some money for the magnificent raffle items! You and your student will truly enjoy your evening together! The funds raised from this event will support the school with many projects and school activities.