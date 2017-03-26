Altercation leads to Felony battery charge for Merrill man

On the afternoon of Thursday March 16, officers responded to a reported fight in progress involving three males on Grand Avenue.

According to officer notes, upon arrival two of the males fled on foot, leaving a third male lying on the ground, injured and in a semi-conscious state.

One of the fleeing males; identified as 35-year old Raymond Wilson was apprehended a short time late at TASER point. The second male; identified as 28-year old Damien Donaldson was located a short time later at a residence and taken into custody.

Upon further investigation, it was reported Donaldson and Wilson had battered the victim in a manner which created a substantial risk of great bodily harm; at one point kicking the victim in the head.

Both men were taken into custody on Felony charges of Aggravated Battery and Misdemeanor charges of Obstructing an Officer, and transported to the Lincoln County Jail.

Both Wilson and Donaldson appeared in Lincoln County Circuit Court on March 17, facing Felony charges of Aggravated Battery and Misdemeanor charges of Resisting/Obstructing an Officer. Wilson was released March 21 upon posting $5,000 cash bond. Donaldson

remains in the custody of the Lincoln County Jail on $10,000 cash bond.