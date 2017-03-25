Degrees and post-secondary accolades announced for local grads

The University of Wisconsin-Madison held its winter commencement ceremony on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, at the Kohl Center. Local students receiving degrees were: MERRILL- Jenna Zamzow, School of Human Ecology, Bachelor of Science-Human Development and Family Studies, Graduated with Distinction; TOMAHAWK- Emily Garrison, School of Business, Bachelor of Business Administration, Business: Operations and Technology Management.

The following individuals from the local area have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee for the Fall 2016 semester: HAMBURG- Morgan Carol Sondelski, School of the Arts-Undergrad, Freshman; MERRILL- Michael John Koppelman, Eng & Comp Sci Undergrad, Senior; Mollie Ann Pester, Business Undergraduate, Senior; Bethany Rose Pitts, Business Undergraduate, Senior; Scott H Wallace, Business Undergraduate, Freshman; TOMAHAWK- Karter Jamison Underwood, Eng & Comp Sci Undergrad, Freshman.

Renee Sladek of Merrill was named to the Fall 2016 Dean’s List at Northern Illinois University. She is a student in the College of Health & Human Sciences.