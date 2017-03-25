Bonnell named Athlete of the Week

MHS Junior Maddix Bonnell was recently named All WVC-Honorable Mention as a Shooting Guard for the Merrill varsity Girls Basketball team. Bonnell finished the season as the team’s second leading scorer with 170 points and finished 2nd of Wisconsin Valley Conference Free Throw leaders (21/25 84%) along with a 7th place WVC finish in assists with 35.

Aside from basketball, Maddix will be a three-year starter this Spring on the varsity Bluejay softball squad, and was a third-year starter this past fall on the Bluejay varsity volleyball squad.

Daughter of Rick and Barb Bonnell off Merrill, Maddix currently holds a flawless 4.0 GPA and enjoys spending time with family and friends in her free time, as well as baking.