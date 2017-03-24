State youth meet features 7 local qualifiers

On Saturday March 18, Merrill wrestling played host to the Wisconsin Wrestling Federation’s (WWF) Kids Folkstyle State tournament qualifier for district 5. The top 2 wrestlers in each weight class advanced to the Kids Folkstyle State Championship tournament at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, which kicked off this morning and runs through tomorrow afternoon.

Seven of the eighteen Merrill youth and middle school wrestlers were able to qualify for the state tournament including:

*Tavius Morris 1st place in the (270 pound class)

*Wyatt Bathke (165 pound class)-1st place,

*Madlyn Hunter (50 pound class)-2nd place,

*Allison Hunter (60 pound class)-2nd place,

*Ryder Depies (115 pound class)-2nd place,

*Tyler Leistikow (160 pound class)-2nd place,

*Dimiitri Lo (240 pound class)-2nd place and

Madlyn, Diminitri and Tavius will be making their state tournament debut. All the state wrestlers are looking forward to the opportunity to wrestle in Madison for a spot on the podium.

Five other Merrill wrestlers took home some hardware placing in the top 4 at the qualifier; Remington Skic-4th place, Brett Suchocki-4th place, Noah Klug-4th place, EJ Weix-3rd place and Tanner Depies-3rd place

Jayden Graap, Jace Olson, Kaiden Henrich, Carson Brooks, Brian Ball and Trevor Schenzel also competed in the qualifier.

“All wrestlers competed hard and gained valuable experience for seasons to come” comments varsity head coach Brian Suchocki.

“All the coaches are proud of the wrestlers and wish good luck to all the state competitors.”