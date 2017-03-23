Severe Weather Spotter training classes in April

Each year NOAA Weather-Green Bay provides Severe Weather Storm Spotter training to the North East Area of Wisconsin. This year they are running two classes close to Lincoln County.

Oneida County, along with Vilas, Forest and Lincoln County Emergency Management will be hosting a class on April 27 from 1-2:30 p.m. at the Oneida County Law Enforcement Center, 2000 E. Winnebago St. in Rhinelander.

The Oneida County training has limited room so pre-registration is requested. Anyone wishing to pre-register for the Oneida County training can call the Oneida County emergency Management Department at (715) 361-5167.

Marathon County Emergency Management is hosting a class on April 5 at 6:30 p.m. at the Marathon County Courthouse, 500 Forest St., Wausau.

Attendees will learn about Cloud Formations, Severe Thunderstorms, Tornadoes and Flash Flooding and classes will last approximately 1-1/2 to 2 hours. There is no charge associated with the class.