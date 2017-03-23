Holy Cross Sisters sponsor Reflection Day

The Holy Cross Sisters are sponsoring a Reflection Day on Saturday, April 29, in the Clare Center at 1600 O’ Day St., Merrill. The presenter is Pat Pintens from Marywood Franciscan Spirituality Center, Arbor Vitae. “Laudato Si: On Care for Our Common Home” will be her topic. This event will run from 9 a.m. to noon.

Pintens said, “In his encyclical, Pope Francis encourages each of us to become more mindful of our relationship with the earth. Care for the earth is a common and universal duty. ‘Rather than a problem to be solved, the world is a joyful mystery to be contemplated with gladness and praise,’ he wrote. Through prayer, presentations and activities we will explore our relationship with, our duty toward, and our glad response to the earth as presented.”

Cost per person is $22. Call 715-539-1460 to request a registration form or visit www.holycrosssisters.org to download a form. Deadline for registration is April 24.