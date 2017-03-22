Stolen vehicle still missing

Crime Stoppers of Lincoln County needs your help.

The Merrill Police Department (MPD) is investigating the theft of a vehicle around 4 a.m. on March 14 from the driveway of a home in the 1300 block of Cotter Avenue. A 2004 black over tan Chrysler Sebring convertible, Wisconsin license 636-RXR, is still missing. Vehicle photos appear on the MPD’s Facebook page.

If you have information regarding this vehicle, do not approach it but call police or Crime Stoppers at 715-536-3726. Callers can remain anonymous and may qualify for a reward.

