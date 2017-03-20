Merrill Police reports

March 17
1:50 a.m.- Officers investigated a domestic disturbance. As a result, a female was arrested for Disorderly Conduct, Domestic Related.

9:09 a.m.- A male was arrested for an active arrest warrant and was taken to jail.

9:58 a.m.- A female was arrested for an active arrest warrant and was taken to jail.

11:13 p.m.- Officers investigated a domestic disturbance. As a result, a male and female were arrested for Disorderly Conduct, Domestic Related.

March 18
6:06 p.m.- A caller reported that they believed that they had fallen victim to a telephone scam and lost a large sum of money. The investigation is ongoing.

6:21 p.m.- A female came to the Police Department to report a domestic incident that had occurred between her and her boyfriend earlier in the day. As a result of the investigation by officers, a male party who was involved was taken into custody for Domestic Related Battery and Disorderly Conduct.

