Lincoln County Sheriff’s reports

A 33-year-old Langlade County man was arrested early Thursday morning on a drug charge. A deputy stopped a vehicle on State Rd. 64 at Spile Dam Road for an equipment violation at 4:07 a.m. When the deputy made contact with the driver from Bryant, he could smell the strong odor of marijuana from the vehicle. He was released after posting a cash bond.

A 60-year-old Tomahawk man was injured Thursday afternoon after a crash in the Town of King. A cell 911 caller reported the crash just after noon. The driver was transported by Tomahawk EMS to Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The Tomahawk Fire Department assisted at the scene.

A 77-year-old Merrill man was injured Thursday after a logging accident in the Town of Corning. Just after 2 p.m., the victim was discovered in a wooded area off of Tower Road by family members. Town of Corning firefighters extricated the man from under the tractor and he was transported to a nearby landing site provided for the Medevac helicopter. From there the man was flown to Aspirus Wausau Hospital where as of Sunday he remained in serious condition.

A pulp truck rolled over north of Tomahawk Friday morning just after 5:30 a.m. on US Hwy. 8 at County Rd. L. The driver from Rapid River, Mich., reported he was traveling west on US Hwy. 8 when he lost control. The truck’s load was spilled and struck a power pole. Deputies stood by for six hours while crews worked to remove the semi, logs and repair the damaged pole. No injuries were reported.

Tomahawk firefighters and a deputy responded to a car fire early Friday morning in the Town of Skanawan. At 7:30 a.m., a cell 911 call reported the vehicle on fire. Firefighters were able to control the flames and extinguish the fire before it spread to the home; the car was a total loss. No injuries were reported.

A 52-year-old Merrill woman was arrested Friday morning on a warrant charge. The woman appeared in Lincoln County Court on a civil matter and a check showed she was wanted by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections for violating terms of her probation. She was brought to the jail and held. A 27-year-old Merrill man was cited for dognapping after deputies investigated a theft report on Friday night in the Town of Rock Falls. Deputies went to a home in the Town of Birch and found the dog there. The dog has been returned to its owner.

A 23-year-old Tomahawk man is in the Lincoln County Jail for violating terms of his probation. Deputies are continuing to investigate a report that the suspect caused bodily harm to a 16-month-old child at a Town of Pine River home. The victim was taken to Ascension Children’s Hospital at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Marshfield. Deputies plan to forward charges to the Lincoln County District Attorney charging the man with child abuse and neglect. The investigation into the matter is ongoing.

An 18-year-old Merrill man was cited for a traffic offense after a crash early Saturday morning in the Town of Corning. At 3:42 a.m., a report was received of a single vehicle crash at State Rd. 64 and Hagar City Road. When the deputy made contact with the driver, the odor of an intoxicant was noted. The man was taken into custody for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. He was later released to a responsible party.

Two people were taken into custody early Saturday morning after deputies responded to a report of a disturbance in the Town of Corning. At 1:45 a.m., a cell caller reported the incident. An 18-year-old Merrill man was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct, battery and bail jumping. A second man, a 39-year-old Merrill man, was arrested on charges of battery and disorderly conduct for his actions as he tried to break up the initial fight. The 18-year-old remains in jail. The 39-year-old was able to post a cash bond and be released.

Residents are reminded in most open areas burning permits are now required for burning of brush and similar materials. You can check out the DNR web site for information on how to obtain a burning permit or the Lincoln County web site for names of fire wardens who issue the permits. Close to 50 people phoned the Sheriff’s Office this past week to report they were burning.

The number of car deer crashes has increased to seven reports this past week. Late Tuesday evening a Gleason woman struck and killed a coyote at State Rd. 17 and Prairie Dells Drive.