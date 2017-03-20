Emery Harry Zastrow, 68, of Merrill, passed away on Sunday, March 19, 2017, at St. Clare’s Hospital, Weston.

Emery was born August 17, 1948, in Merrill, son of the late Harry and Adela (Hagedorn) Zastrow. Emery served in the United States Army as a Private First Class, Battery B 2nd Battalion, 94th Artillery-108th Artillery and was a Vietnam Veteran. Emery was employed for 47 years at Semco Windows in Merrill, where he retired.

Emery enjoyed ice fishing with his buddies George and Charlie, hunting, feeding his birds, watching NASCAR, the Green Bay Packers, the Milwaukee Brewers, and spending time with his family.

Survivors include his soulmate, Pam Kufahl, Merrill; one daughter, Dawn Young, Merrill; one son, Brian Kufahl, Merrill; four grandchildren, Riley, Bryce, LilyAnn and Malayna; his brother, Lee (Ginny) Zastrow, Merrill; his sisters, Irene (Chuck) Zupon, College Place, Washington, and Joanne (Dave) Krause, Merrill; many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. Emery was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial service for Emery will be held at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, March 22, 2017 at the Taylor-Stine Funeral Home, Merrill. Mr. Dan Szulczewski will lead the service. The family will receive friends beginning at 9:00 A.M. on Wednesday at the funeral home. The Taylor-Stine Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Merrill, is assisting the family.

Online condolences may be made at www.taylorstinefuneralhome.com