Dawson named February Youth Optimist

Jacob Dawson was chosen for February Youth Optimist of the month. Mrs. Katy Schmidt nominated him and stated, “Jacob is always up for helping anyone. He has an awesome presence in the room. He is a good role model and has many friends. He is currently serving as Octagon President and he keeps on top of everything in the club while maintaining his grades, work and being an awesome person.”

Currently, Jacob has a 3.7 GPA and scored 24 on the ACT. He has enrolled in medical terminology, anatomy & physiology, pre-calc, CNA course, honors chemistry and honors biology. He has been active in student council, elephant club, prom committee, class officer and president of the Octagon Club. Jacob has received the Ruby Blaire Volunteer Award.

Outside of his school career, he is a CNA at Pine Crest and a busser/dishwasher at Victory Lane. He volunteers with Big Brothers Big Sisters, Washington After School Enrichment, Pine Crest Alzheimer’s unit and the Humane Society.

After graduating, Jacob plans to attend UWSP for nursing, 1-3 years for critical care unit. Once completed, he plans to apply to become a nurse anesthetist. He is the son of Sundee Dawson and Jay Dawson.