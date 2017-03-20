Center Avenue resurfacing project to start this spring

The City of Merrill will be resurfacing Center Avenue from the Burgener Contract Carriers driveway (810 S. Center Ave.) north to County Hwy. G with the exception of the Wisconsin River Bridge and the recently constructed round-about pavement.

The existing surface has deteriorated rapidly this winter. The resurfacing will consist of limited storm sewer and sanitary sewer repairs, limited curb and gutter replacement, milling off three inches of existing asphalt and repaving with three inches of new asphaltic pavement.

Sewer repairs will begin in April and the resurfacing is planned to be completed by June 9.

This project was moved up two years on the project list and replaced three other projects planned for this year. This decision was approved at the Feb. 14 Common Council Meeting.

Limited maintenance on deeper potholes will be completed prior to resurfacing.