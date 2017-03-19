Ver Kilen sexual assault trial set for Monday

A four-day jury trial is scheduled to start Monday in Lincoln County Circuit Court for a 57-year-old Irma man accused of having inappropriate sexual contact with multiple juvenile females.

Gary P. Ver Kilen was charged in October 2016 with felony charges including two counts of child enticement and two counts of first degree sexual assault-sexual contact with person under age 13.

According to court records, a Lincoln County deputy was advised of the alleged incidents in June 2016. Two young females, ages 11 and 12, indicated the incidents had occurred in mid-May in rural Lincoln County, during which Ver Kilen reportedly made unwanted sexual contact with each of them during separate incidents.

Upon further investigation, investigators discovered a history of Ver Kilen making contact with juvenile females under the age of 18, dating back to 2013.

In a second case, which is also the subject of the trial, Ver Kilen is charged with two counts of stalking-victim under age 18, two counts of child enticement-sexual contact and one count of child enticement-expose genitals. Those incidents involve a 15-year-old girl in the city of Tomahawk in 2013, a nine-year-old girl in Irma in 2015 and a 16-year-old girl in the city of Tomahawk in 2016. Charges in that case were filed in January 2017.