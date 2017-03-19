Stabbing incident leads to Felony charge for Merrill man

Zackery D. Schwartz, 20 of Merrill- was charged March 16 with a Felony charge of First Degree Reckless Injury; related to a stabbing incident in the city of Merrill on March 15.

According to court records, Merrill Police responded to a Hendricks Street residence at 7:43 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a stabbing. Merrill Police reports indicate Schwartz pushed a woman inside the residence. When the victim intervened, an altercation ensued. During the altercation, Schwartz reportedly produced a knife and swung it at the victim, severing a bicep. The victim was taken to the trauma center at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Marshfield due to the severity of the injury.

Schwartz appeared in Lincoln County Circuit Court Thursday and remains in the custody of the Lincoln County Jail on $25,000 cash bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 27.