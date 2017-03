In mid-February, the Aerie and Auxiliary of the Merrill Eagles Club No. 584 held a pancake breakfast benefit for Carrie Grenfell, to assist her with the payment of medical expenses. Pictured from left to right are Bob Grusnick, Aerie pancake breakfast co-chair, Carrie Grenfell, recipient, and Barb Middlestaedt, Auxiliary pancake breakfast co-chair.