Ben Brown named Athlete of the Week

MHS Senior Ben Brown was recently named an All-WVC Honorable Mention as a defenseman, following the inaugural season of the Merrill-Wausau-East Bluejack Coop Hockey program.

Brown finished the season tied as the third ranked scorer on the team with fellow senior Joe Ladewig with 14 points. In addition, Brown paced the team in total assists with 10.

Son of Joe and Michelle Brown of Merrill, Brown enjoys traveling and spending time with friends and family in his free time.

Ben currently holds a 3.0 GPA and plans to attend college following graduation; aspiring to become a software engineer