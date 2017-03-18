Ask an Official: City admin discusses upcoming street projects

This week’s featured question is for Merrill City Administrator Dave Johnson

“I heard a rumor Center Avenue is finally gonna be fixed this summer, is that true? If so, will it be the entire street or just part of it. I hope it will include North Center as that road is ridiculous! What other streets will be repaired and when? There are too many streets that are in really bad shape in this town so I hope they all get fixed soon!”

Answer as given by Johnson:

“Center Avenue will be resurfaced from O’Day St. on the south end to County G on the north end. The old surface will be milled off and a new 3” layer will be applied. We had originally scheduled Center Ave. for 2018, but because of all the damage done by the recurring freeze/thaw cycles in the 2016-2017 Winter season it was recently decided to do Center Ave. in 2017. Listed below are the other paving projects for 2017:

Street Location Construction Details

FOURTH STREET SCOTT-MILL New Water Main, Curb and Gutter, Pavement

POPLAR STREET 5TH-6TH Curb & Gutter, Pavement

CHESTNUT STREET 6TH-8TH New Water & Sanitary Main, C&G, Pavement

HIGHLAND DRIVE ALL Curb & Gutter, Pavement

EDGEWATER DRIVE ALL Curb & Gutter, Pavement

MEADOW LANE ALL Curb & Gutter, Pavement

RIO GRANDE DRIVE ALL Pavement

PARK STREET WI RIVER – 3RD New Water & Sanitary Main, C&G, Pavement

SECOND STREET CENTER – VAN RENSSELAER New Water & Sanitary Main, C&G, Pavement

FRANCIS DRIVE 6TH-8TH Curb & Gutter, Pavement

HOLLYWOOD DRIVE 8TH – 10TH Curb & Gutter, Storm Sewer, Pavement

THIELMAN STREET MEMORIAL-GEM Curb & Gutter, Storm Sewer, Pavement

PINE RIDGE AVE. MAIN-THIELMAN Curb & Gutter, Pavement

