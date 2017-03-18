Ask an Official: City admin discusses upcoming street projects

This week’s featured question is for Merrill City Administrator Dave Johnson
“I heard a rumor Center Avenue is finally gonna be fixed this summer, is that true? If so, will it be the entire street or just part of it. I hope it will include North Center as that road is ridiculous! What other streets will be repaired and when? There are too many streets that are in really bad shape in this town so I hope they all get fixed soon!”
Answer as given by Johnson:
“Center Avenue will be resurfaced from O’Day St. on the south end to County G on the north end. The old surface will be milled off and a new 3” layer will be applied. We had originally scheduled Center Ave. for 2018, but because of all the damage done by the recurring freeze/thaw cycles in the 2016-2017 Winter season it was recently decided to do Center Ave. in 2017. Listed below are the other paving projects for 2017:
Street Location Construction Details
FOURTH STREET SCOTT-MILL New Water Main, Curb and Gutter, Pavement
POPLAR STREET 5TH-6TH Curb & Gutter, Pavement
CHESTNUT STREET 6TH-8TH New Water & Sanitary Main, C&G, Pavement
HIGHLAND DRIVE ALL Curb & Gutter, Pavement
EDGEWATER DRIVE ALL Curb & Gutter, Pavement
MEADOW LANE ALL Curb & Gutter, Pavement
RIO GRANDE DRIVE ALL Pavement
PARK STREET WI RIVER – 3RD New Water & Sanitary Main, C&G, Pavement
SECOND STREET CENTER – VAN RENSSELAER New Water & Sanitary Main, C&G, Pavement
FRANCIS DRIVE 6TH-8TH Curb & Gutter, Pavement
HOLLYWOOD DRIVE 8TH – 10TH Curb & Gutter, Storm Sewer, Pavement
THIELMAN STREET MEMORIAL-GEM Curb & Gutter, Storm Sewer, Pavement
PINE RIDGE AVE. MAIN-THIELMAN Curb & Gutter, Pavement
