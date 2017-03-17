Wisconsin River Pro Rodeo seeks queen contestants

The Wisconsin River Pro Rodeo is seeking candidates for 2018 Rodeo Queen. The new queen will be crowned during the rodeo June 9-11.

The Wisconsin River Pro Rodeo Queen contest is open to any single female between ages 16 and 24. All contestants must live within 60 miles of the Lincoln County line.

Contestants are judged in five areas: Ticket sales, horsemanship, personality, speech and a written test.

Serving as rodeo queen brings with it the pride of representing the WRPR and the sport of rodeo to people of all ages. The rodeo queen is also a role model for kids and young women.

Presiding over this year’s rodeo will be 2017 Queen Trystin LeSage and Princess Kaiti Bargender.

Trystin LeSage-2017 Wisconsin River Pro Rodeo Queen

“Hello everyone! My name is Trystin LeSage and I am a 2015 Wausau East graduate. While in high school I was a part of the Youth Apprenticeship Program working at a local small animal clinic as well as taking IB classes and maintaining a competitive GPA. At the moment I am working towards my dream of becoming a large animal veterinarian. I am currently still employed at the small animal clinic as well as a dairy embryo transfer company.

“One of my earlier memories as a child is being with my grandma and being surrounded by a variety of animals. She had everything from cats and dogs to birds and hamsters. My grandma was also the person who introduced me to and gave me my first ride on a horse. From that time on they became a large part of my life.

“When I was in middle school I joined 4-H, Wisconsin Interscholastic Horsemanship Association, and FFA and began showing horses at the local fair. After two years of leasing horses I finally saved up enough money to buy Taffy. She became the first horse I owned, trained, went to state 4-H with, and had that special bond with. From there I began showing Gypsy Vanners for a breeder at shows such as the North American Championships. One day my friend approached me and told me about the gymkhanas that are held in Merrill. She offered to trailer my horse and from there I began participating in the Friday night gymkhanas.

“Outside of horses I enjoy four-wheeling, snowmobiling, fishing, spending time with friends and family, and being a part time nanny for three sweet girls.

“I am looking forward to promoting the sport of rodeo in the upcoming year as the 2017 Wisconsin River Pro Rodeo queen. Not only am I excited for the experiences but also for the opportunities to meet new people and spread my passion for rodeo.”

Kaiti Bargender-2017 Wisconsin River Pro Rodeo Princess



“Hi! My name is Kaiti Bargender and I am the 2017 Wisconsin River Pro Rodeo Princess! I’m the daughter of Tom and Brenda Bargender, and we live on the east side of Wausau. Currently I am a junior at Wausau East High School. Alongside school, I’m an active member in both Wausau FFA and Badger 4-H as well as Wausau East Alpine ski and the Wisconsin Interscholastic Horsemanship Association, or high school competitive horse team. Horses have been a major part of my life for as long as I can remember. I started riding when I was around three, with my first show being when I was four. Showing these amazing animals has taken me places further than I could have hoped on my own. Outside of the horse world I love hunting, fishing, shooting my bow, surfing and skiing. After high school I plan on serving my country through the United States Army and then graduating from UW-River Falls or UW-Madison with a degree in Agricultural Engineering. I’m extremely honored to be this year’s princess!”

Any young ladies between the ages of 16 and 24 interested in becoming the next Wisconsin River Pro Rodeo Queen or Princess, please contact Lillie Bartelt at 715-551-1121 or lillieb@wrpr.rode no later than March 25.