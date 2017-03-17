MPD seeks assistance in Felony Stolen vehicle/Burglary investigation

The Merrill Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a stolen vehicle and solving an ongoing investigation into a Felony-Burglary incident occurring earlier this week.

In social media post on Friday afternoon, the department indicated:

“Earlier this week a suspect entered an unlocked residence while the occupant was sleeping and stole a purse. Inside the purse were a set of car keys. The suspect(s) stole a vehicle in the driveway which is described as a 2004 Beige in color Chrysler Sebring with a black in color convertible top. The license plate # on the vehicle at the time is 636-RXR. There is a significant dent on the passenger side as seen in the attached photos. This vehicle hasn’t been located in Merrill so it could be anywhere at this time.”

“If all of you would be so kind to share this information with your friends so we can try and get this victim’s vehicle back. We appreciate the help our Facebook followers give us, and so do the victims of crime! If you have information you may call us at 715-536-8311, message our Facebook page, or call Crime Stoppers at 715-536-3726. Please do not approach this vehicle if you locate it, call the Police.”