Merrill Police reports

March 13

6:20 p.m.- An officer arrested a male in the 500 block of South Pine Ridge Avenue for an active arrest warrant and brought the male to jail.

March 14

6:41 a.m.- A caller reported that their house had been entered during the night and some items were taken. The caller also reported that their car was stolen. The investigation is ongoing.

March 15

1:57 p.m.- An officer responded to a disorderly conduct complaint. A juvenile had poked another juvenile with a stick pin needle numerous times. The suspect is being referred to Social Services for disorderly conduct.

7:43 p.m.- Officers were dispatched to a battery complaint. The caller stated they were driving a male party to the hospital that had been stabbed. An investigation was conducted; the male suspect was located and was arrested for reckless injury.

March 16

3:36 p.m.- Officers responded to a physical fight that was in progress. The first officer arrived on scene and observed two suspects fleeing in the alley who refused to stop when ordered to. The officer relayed information to other officers and made contact with the victim. The two suspects were located in the area and were arrested for aggravated battery and obstructing an officer.

6:03 p.m.- Officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance complaint. The caller stated she received a phone call from a female party whose boyfriend was destroying items at the residence. Officers arrived on scene to find the front door broken and a cell phone that had been smashed. The male party was located and was arrested for domestic disorderly conduct.