Richard M. Plautz, 77, of Merrill, passed away on Wednesday, March 15, 2017, while a patient at Sacred Heart Hospital, Eau Claire.

Richard was born April 23, 1939, in Merrill, son of the late Ellsworth and Ethel (Gehrt) Plautz. He married Betty A. Nass on October 15, 1960, and she preceded him in death on July 16, 2000. Richard was a retired employee of Wausau Papers, Brokaw Division. Richard was a member of St. John Lutheran Church, Merrill. He was also a member of the Merrill Evening Lion’s Club, and recently was awarded the ‘Melvin Jones Fellowship Award’. Richard was well known in the Merrill area for his deer farm just north of the city limits. Richard enjoyed traveling which included the occasional casino trip, old cars, making a “great” old fashioned with his secret recipe, coin collecting, having breakfast with the “Old Farts”- a group of fellow retiree’s from the paper mill, biking around Crystal Lake near Minocqua, playing sheepshead and cribbage, making maple syrup, trains, and the Green Bay Packers.

Survivors include his daughter, Laura (Kerry) Sutherland, Apple Valley, Minnesota; two sons, Jeff (Kim) Plautz, Birnamwood and Tim (Geralyn) Plautz, Wausau; his significant other, Nancy Boehm, Eau Claire; eleven grandchildren, Justin, Erin, Jared, Jeremy, Chad, Trever, Trent, Jared, Amber, Noah and Rachel; five great-grandchildren, Aila, Bella, Aivy, Kamden and Leo; and his sister, Jan (Bill) Helmuth, Merrill; along with other relatives and friends.

A Memorial Service for Richard will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, March 31, 2017, at St. John Lutheran Church, Merrill. The Rev. Joel Hoelter will officiate. Burial will follow in Merrill Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 9:00 A.M. Friday, March 31, at the church. Taylor-Stine Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Merrill, is assisting the family.

