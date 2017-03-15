THS athletes named to All-GNC rosters

Hatchet athletes were recognized for their performance during the winter 2016-17 season as the Great Northern Conference announced all-conference honors.

In boys basketball, THS senior Justin Jarvensivu was a unanimous First Team selection. During the 2016-17 season, Jarvensivu became the first Hatchet boys basketball player to surpass 1,000 career points.

Tomahawk sophomore Sierra Graeber and junior Courtney Theiler were both received Honorable Mention in girls basketball.

In boys hockey, THS sophomore Max Bembinster received Honorable Mention.

Tomahawk senior Erin Sparks was a unanimous selection First Team goalie in girls hockey, playing for the Lakeland/Tomahawk co-op team. She also was named GNC Player of the Year and received All-State honors. Sparks will play college hockey in Ohio next year.

In boys swimming, THS senior Nathan Goehe received Honorable Mention in both the 50 Freestyle and 100 Backstroke. Junior Kole Svacina made the Honorable Mention list in the 500 Freestyle.

THS junior Brady Anderson was named to the All-GNC First Team in wrestling at 132 pounds. Anderson placed third at regional, finishing the season at 29-10. Freshmanh Luke Knight (120) and junior Jake Matti (195) were both named to the all-conference Second Team. Freshman Austin Snow (106) received Honorable Mention.