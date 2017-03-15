Protecting greater good yields strong year-end results for Church Mutual

Church Mutual Insurance Company’s mission to serve organizations that work to improve the human condition is delivering strong results.

Under the leadership of President and CEO Rich Poirier, the company reported today during its annual meeting at the company’s headquarters in Merrill another record year in 2016.

Highlights included:

•The highest policyholders’ surplus in company history at $663.8 million. Church Mutual reported a policyholders’ surplus of $585.1 million in 2015.

•Assets in excess of $1.6 billion.

•Direct written premium of $686.3 million — the fourth consecutive year the company has topped $600 million.

•Net income of $49.4 million and a combined ratio of 93.4 percent, marking the fifth consecutive year under 100.

•The acquisition of School Boards Insurance Company of Pennsylvania, Inc., and School Claims Services, now known as CM Regent Insurance Company and CM Regent Solutions, helped us expand into the public school market while diversifying our portfolio.

•The establishment of CM Vantage Specialty Insurance Company, helps us better serve policyholders by meeting unique needs.

•Our alliance with Catholic Mutual provided their policyholders with workers’ compensation and automobile coverage.

“This momentum is the result of many factors, including our excellence in financial management and stewardship, our focus on embracing and leveraging technology and our expansion in current and compatible markets closely aligned with our expertise, as well as our commitment to workforce development and diversity and inclusion,” Poirier said.

The company’s financial stability also helped Church Mutual land several prestigious awards, including the 2016 Ward’s 50 Top Performing Property and Casualty Insurers award. This marked the second consecutive year and 11th time overall that Church Mutual was chosen from among 3,000 potential candidates.

“During 2016, we further demonstrated our commitment to our policyholders by making strategic investments in operations and expertise that diversified our risk portfolio, expanded our product suite, and enriched relationships between our policyholders and the teams that provide them service,” said Kevin Root, senior vice president of operations.

Further highlights from 2016 include:

•Innovative programs, such as our sensor program, and the use of drones to help us safely view structures and gather data to help us better assess risk.

•A continued commitment to a strong workforce with our growing diversity and inclusion program, elevating our status as a top employer.

•Further enhancing business continuity strategy with expansion in Madison, Wis., and Mechanicsburg, Penn., as well as a second office in Merrill, providing backup offices to manage business should a natural or man-made disaster inhibit operations at our headquarters.

•The establishment of CM CARES, the Church Mutual Insurance Company foundation, allowing us to focus our giving and make a bigger impact than ever before.

“Another highlight of the past year is our heightened focus on analytics and data-driven strategy,” Poirier said. “In 2016, we conducted extensive research with religious organizations to help us better understand their priorities and decision-making behavior. The results from that data are driving plans for sales, marketing, customer service, claims and many other critical functions.”