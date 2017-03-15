High school seniors’ art on exhibit at T.B. Scott Free Library

Seven Merrill High School art students have selected works on display at T.B. Scott Free Library through early April. The pieces on exhibit consist of drawings and paintings. This incredible display of young talent will be on display at the library for only a short period so be sure to stop in and see these amazing works.

These students are currently in studio art and have been involved in the high school art program for four years, progressing from introductory classes to the highest available level of instruction.

The students in studio art are: Serena Helman, Courtney Hinz, Joseph Ladewig, Alyssa Merkel, Shailee Myers, Kaylen Nance and Katie Nelson.

T. B. Scott Free Library’s “Beyond Books: Community ArtShare” features a new exhibit on an ongoing basis. The program was made possible by a $10,000 grant from the Mead Witter Foundation, Inc. of Wisconsin Rapids.