St. Stephens invites the community to dinner

Did you know that Saint Stephens United Church of Christ hosts a community dinner every Monday evening at 5 p.m., rain or shine, holidays included? For nearly two years, beginning in April 2015, volunteers have gathered on Monday afternoons and evenings to cook, prepare and serve a hot meal to anyone who comes – a meal that is open to anyone and everyone: families, individuals, couples, young and old alike, regardless of race, religion, gender, economic status, or any other characteristic. And you are invited!

What started as a meal has quickly become a social opportunity for many who attend, as well. Saint Stephens extends an open invitation to the community to join them for Dinner @ Five and hopes you will come. If you would like to volunteer, you are also very welcome.

So if you are looking for something to do on Monday evenings, head over to Saint Stephens United Church of Christ, on the corner of East Second and North Mill streets in Merrill. Signs are posted directing you to the Fellowship Hall where the meal is served, and all are welcome. A free will offering is accepted.