Riverside Athletic Club hosts Marine Corps training

Riverside Athletic Club held the monthly Marine Corp training at its facility at 500 S. Center Ave. on Saturday, March 11.

Training for the Marine Corps can push anyone mentally and physically and these Marine Corp recruits came to Riverside to be challenged by L1 CrossFit Coach Jake Brehm. On Saturday, 46 recruits went to Merrill’s Riverside Athletic Club for a day of training.

These men and women were recruited from places like Wisconsin Rapids to Houghton, Mich. Every second Saturday of the month, they get together to work out.

“We always look for something new and fresh to kind of keep everyone excited and motivated about it, and we’re always looking for a challenge,” said Marine Corps Sgt. Daryll Milnikel. “They’re about to go through 13 weeks of the hardest military training we have, [and] they need to be ready for that. CrossFit is a great way to push them in their endurance barrier.”

The CrossFit-style workout included rope climbs, wall sits and squats. The workout was put together by one of Riverside’s personal trainers, L1 Coach and Director Jake Brehm.

“The workout was a challenge for many of these recruits,” said Coach Brehm, “and they did an excellent job. The great thing about CrossFit is that it can be tailored to fit almost anyone’s ability level – from the very beginner all the way to a Marine.”

The circuit was a challenge for many of the recruits. But it’s having the right mindset they say makes a difference.

“Everything is doable,” said 21-year-old recruit Alex Almquist. “Anything that you put your mind to is doable, and going into a workout like this [is] baby steps. You start to pick away at what you think you can and can’t do, and then you start to realize you can really do anything you put your mind to.”

Many of the recruits will be going into their 13 weeks of recruit training in the next few months.

For further information about how you can be a part of the CrossFit Community at Riverside Athletic Club please call 715-536-2481 or visit www.riversideathletic.com.