Gerald L. ‘Jerry’ Edmund, 85, of Merrill, passed away Tuesday, March 7, 2017 at Mission Regional Medical Center in Mission, Texas.

Gerald was born June 12, 1931 in Lincoln County, son of the late Harold and Irma (Cummings) Edmund. He married Emily A. McNown on August 16, 1952 in Rhinelander. She survives. Jerry graduated from Merrill High School with the class of 1949. He worked as a dairy farmer in the Town of Maine and did carpentry work with Ken Mattson. Jerry then took a job in maintenance with Milwaukee Road Railroad for over 25 years, retiring in 1990.

Jerry was a longtime member of Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, Merrill, and was active with the Property and Maintenance Committees and the More Mature group. He also helped out with the church’s Fair stand. Jerry had also served on the church council of the former Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Merrill, and was a member of the Men in Mission morning group.

Jerry was a member of the Evening Lion’s Club and was the chairman of the lightbulb fundraiser. He was a recipient of the Lion’s Club “Melvin Jones Fellowship Award.” Jerry was a member of the “Irma Chamber of Commerce” Breakfast Club and Chilsen Shack Old Timers. Jerry enjoyed wood working, fishing and hunting. As a youth, Jerry was involved in 4-H and raised grand champion sheep.

Jerry and Emily enjoyed wintering at Kountry Corral RV Park in Mission, Texas for the past 25 years. They were very active members of the RV Park. They also spent many summers at the cottage they built on Horsehead Lake and their cottage on Virgin Lake. Jerry soaked many a fishing line off the dock. He enjoyed camping with his family and was a member of Hitchhikers of America International and the Valley Bummers Good Sam RV Club. He served as the wagon master of the Valley Bummers. Jerry and Emily enjoyed traveling throughout the world and taking numerous cruises.

Survivors include his wife, Emily Edmund of Merrill; his daughters, Karen Edmund of Verona, Wisconsin and Mary (Don) Lutzke of Merrill; three grandchildren, Don C. (Emma) Lutzke, Gera (Nathan) Peterson and Mike (Sarah) Lutzke; five great-grandchildren, Logan, Morgan, James, Jenna and Ryan; one sister, Anne (Jerry) Wick of Merrill; one brother, Donald (Dona) Edmund of Chloride, New Mexico; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Gerald was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Irma Edmund; and his sister and brother-in-law, Verna (Raymond, Sr.) Schwartz.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, March 17, 2017 at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, Merrill. The Rev. Philip Schneider will officiate. Burial will take place at Merrill Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Thursday at the Taylor-Stine Funeral Home, Merrill, and after 9:30 A.M. Friday at the church. In lieu of flowers, the Edmund Family suggests that memorials be given to the charity of your choice.

