Albert Hommerding, age 83, passed away on Monday, March 13, 2017, at Pine Crest Nursing Home, Merrill.

Al was born May 3, 1933, in the Doering area of Lincoln County, son of the late Jacob and Flora (Lansky) Hommerding. He was one of fifteen children. For 32 years Al had been employed as a Firefighter/EMT with the Merrill Fire Department. Al also worked for 20 years as a carpenter with Schoenwetter Construction, Merrill. Al enjoyed woodworking; playing cards, especially cribbage; and telling stories. He also enjoyed spending time at his “shack”, cooking great meals, and hunting with his brother Lawrence and nephews Pat and Tom. Al’s great joy was spending time with his grandchildren. Al was a member of the Popcorn Club and the Social& Sick Benevolent Society.

Al is survived by three daughters, Terri Hommerding, Crystal, Minnesota, Kathy (Bill) Bloczynski, Wausau, and Heidi Jackson, Merrill; five grandchildren, Jennifer (Brian) McKinney, Katie Jackson (with, Mike Suick), Molly Jackson, Denise (Drew) Rodiels, and Kevin Bloczynski; and three great grandchildren, Cole, Jack, and Chance. Besides his parents, Al is preceded in death by his son in law, Steve Jackson; five sisters, Tina Geise, Marie Zuelsdorff, Elsie Hommerding, Katherine Obermeier, and Lila Falk; and nine brothers, Frank, Charles, Lawrence, Otto, Henry, William, Leo, Aloysius, and Edward.

A Celebration of Al’s Life will begin at 12 Noon Saturday, March 18, 2017, at the Taylor-Stine Funeral Home, Merrill. Deacon Jim Arndt will officiate. Following the service military rites will be conducted by the Merrill V.F.W. Post 1638 Honor Guard. Visitation will begin at 10:00 A.M. Saturday at the funeral home.

