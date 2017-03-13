Robert L. Gremler, Sr., age 70, of Merrill, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, March 11, 2017, under the care of his family and hospice services.

Bob was born May 30, 1946, in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin, son of the late Ward and Laverne (Kamrath) Gremler, Sr. For over 30 years Bob had owned and operated several full service gas stations in Merrill. He was a fan of the Packers, Brewers, and Badgers. Bob enjoyed playing cards, golfing, and fishing. Bob served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Vietnam. He was honorably discharged.

Survivors include two daughters, Jamie Rousseau, and Jennifer (Lawrence) Bienfang, both of Merrill; his son, Robert L. (Jacqueline) Gremler, Jr., of Merrill; six grandchildren, Brittany, Xandra, Alexan, Braxton, Abner, and Milo; one sister, Ava (Mark) Stevenson, Merrill; one brother, Ward ‘Butch’ (Barbara) Gremler, Jr. of Tomahawk; and his ex-wife and still friend, Shirley Gremler of Merrill. Besides his parents, Bob is preceded in death by a brother, Jory Gremler.

There will be no services at this time. The Taylor-Stine Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Merrill, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.taylorstinefuneralhome.com.