Lincoln County Sheriff’s reports

High winds kept the 911 center and deputies busy. Several weather events took place to include: Monday night just after 10 p.m. a tree went through the roof of a home on Wilderness Drive in the Town of Tomahawk, no injuries were reported. A short time later a tree hit a transformer off of County Rd. P in the Town of Pine River causing a fire. At 4:50 a.m., Tomahawk firefighters responded to County Rd. D at North Birch Road in the Town of King after a power line and tree became tangled. At 6:50 a.m. Tomahawk firefighters went to Belliveau Road in the Town of Bradley after a tree started on fire. At 7:26 a.m. the Town of Corning Fire Department responded to simultaneous calls, wires had fallen onto County Rd. E in the Town of Harding and started a fire and a tree started on fire in the 10,000 block of State Rd. 64. Just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday cell 911 calls reported wires down blocking US Hwy. 8 in Tripoli, deputies redirected traffic until the lines were re-hung at Depot Road. State Rd. 17 had several trees down near County Rd. A causing road closures. Three vehicles struck the fallen trees. Early Wednesday morning a Rhinelander man was injured when his vehicle slid through a stop sign at State Rd. 17 and Theis Road in the Town of Harrison striking some trees. At 6:14 a.m. the Town of Russell Fire Department and a deputy responded to County Rd. K near Larson Lake after a tree caught on fire. Tomahawk firefighters went to Dereg Road in the Town of Bradley after a fire was reported in a tree at 8:53 a.m. Tomahawk firefighters and a deputy responded to Nokomis Drive at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday after a tree became hooked in a wire. In total, 30 reports of trees blocking roadways and 18 reports of wires down.

A 43-year-old Merrill woman was arrested Wednesday morning on a warrant charge. The woman was in Lincoln County Court for a civil matter when a check showed she was wanted by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections for violating terms of her probation. The woman was brought to the Lincoln County Jail and held.

A 41-year-old Mosinee man was arrested Thursday evening in the Town of Pine River after a deputy stopped to check on a suspicious person. A check showed the man was wanted by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections for violating terms of his probation. He was taken into custody and brought to the Lincoln County Jail.

A 20-year-old Merrill man was arrested Thursday evening on a warrant charge. A deputy stopped the vehicle the man was operating on State Rd. 17 in the Town of Merrill for speeding. A check showed a warrant through the Merrill Municipal Court for contempt. The man was brought to the Lincoln County Jail where he was able to make cash bond and be released.

A 21-year-old Merrill man was taken into custody late Saturday night on a traffic charge. A deputy stopped a vehicle on US Hwy. 51 near County Rd. Q for its erratic driving. When the deputy made contact with the driver he noted signs of impairment and administered field sobriety tests. As a result of those tests the man was taken into custody for first offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. He was released from the jail early Sunday morning to a responsible party.

Only two people reported striking deer this past week. On Thursday evening a deputy on patrol watched as a vehicle struck an eagle on US Hwy. 51 near County Rd. A outside of Tomahawk. The bird flew off while the vehicle had to be towed from the scene due to a smashed windshield. The driver was not injured.