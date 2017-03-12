Merrill men face drug; domestic violence related charges

In the early morning hours of Sunday March 5, officers responded to a reported domestic disturbance on River Street. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the victim who indicated being involved in a verbal altercation with 31-year-old David McFarland, over the location of some hot sauce.

The victim indicated the altercation turned physical when David reportedly placed his arm around the victim’s neck, restricting the victim’s breathing. The victim further indicated hiding in a bathroom and locking the door, resulting in McFarland breaking the door.

As a result, McFarland was taken into custody and transported to the Lincoln County Jail on charges of Domestic Violence Related Disorderly Conduct and Domestic Violence Related Strangulation and Suffocation.

McFarland appeared in Lincoln County Circuit Court on Monday, March 6; facing a Felony charge of Domestic Violence related Strangulation and Suffocation as well as a Misdemeanor charge of Domestic Violence related Disorderly Conduct. McFarland was later released on $2,500 signature bond with stipulations of no contact with the victim in the case and prohibited from consuming alcohol or go on the premises of bars/taverns.

On the afternoon of Sunday March 5, officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle on W. First Street. According to officer notes, the reporting party indicated being dropped off at the residence by 22-year-old Anthony Barker. The victim then indicated instructing Barker to park the vehicle and find other means of transportation. The victim indicated Barker then departed in the vehicle, while causing the tires to ‘squeal’.

The vehicle was located a short time later on Genesee Street.

As officers approached the vehicle, Barker reportedly exited the vehicle and upon being given instructions by an officer; reportedly pulled away and resisted the officer’s attempts to take him into custody. Barker reportedly managed to break away from officers and fled on foot, only to be located and taken into custody a short time later. A search of Barker’s person reportedly resulted in Possession of THC as well as items of drug paraphernalia.

The victim and registered owner of the vehicle reportedly declined to move forward with charges related to Barker operating the vehicle, stating Barker had originally been given consent to operate the vehicle.

Barker appeared in Lincoln County Circuit Court on Monday, March 6; facing Misdemeanor charges of Possession of THC, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Resisting/Obstructing an Officer. Barker was released March 8 on $1,500 signature bond.