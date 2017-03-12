Let your voice be heard at spring deer management meetings

Beginning March 13, County Deer Advisory Councils will reconvene to discuss key management actions for the 2017 deer hunting seasons.

At these spring meetings, councils will review deer population data and other key information in order to develop preliminary antlerless harvest goals and corresponding tag level recommendations on public and private lands within their counties.

Council members will also discuss options for additional deer hunting opportunities beyond the normal seasons in 2017. Each CDAC meeting is open to the public.

March CDAC meetings will develop preliminary recommendations – public feedback on these recommendations will be collected from April 3-13 using an online survey. In Lincoln County that meeting will be held March 16 from 7-9 p.m. at the Lincoln County Sports Club, Schulz Spur Rd., Merrill.

Councils will reconvene during the week of April 17 to determine final deer season, quota, and antlerless tag recommendations in each county. In Lincoln County that meeting will be held April 20 from 7-9 p.m. at the Lincoln County Sports Club.

Final tag levels and deer season structure will be determined at the May 2017 Natural Resources Board meeting.

Councils will accept public comments at each meeting prior to forming both preliminary and final recommendations. Members of the public with an interest in deer management are encouraged to attend and provide feedback at any CDAC meeting or send comments to CDAC members.

A contact list for each council and other information is available at dnr.wi.gov, keyword “CDAC.” For additional information, contact DNRCDACWebMail@Wisconsin.gov.