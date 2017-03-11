Koch named Athlete of the Week

MHS Senior Nathan Koch recently placed 8th at the Wisconsin Nordic Ski League (WNSL) Championships held in Cable, Wis, as a member of the Wausau-United Cross Country ski team.

As Koch explains, the Wausau-United team is just one of over 20 teams competing in the competitive WNSL statewide including; Lakeland, Rhinelander, Ashwaubenon and Iola. The season begins in early January and competes every weekend through the month of February.

Nathan also competes on the Merrill varsity Cross Country track team in the fall as well as varsity Track and Field in the Spring. Aside from his busy athletic schedule, Koch is also an Eagle Scout with local Troop 599, co-founder of the Merrill Running Club, Chapter President of the local chapter of the National Honor Society, MHS Senior Class Officer and huddle leader with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

When Koch is able to find free time, he enjoys canoeing, hiking, back packing, backcountry camping, downhill skiing and long distance running; aspiring to one day complete a Marathon.

Son of Eric and Sherry Koch of Merrill, Nathan currently holds a 3.9 GPA.

Following high school, Nathan intends to attend UW-Madison, majoring in Electrical Engineering.