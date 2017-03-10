William “Bill” Blemke, of Irma, died Thursday, March 9, 2017 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital surrounded by his family. He was 62 years old. He was born on October 29, 1954 in Antigo, a son of the late Leo and Lorraine (Theisen) Blemke. He married Mary Jo Zarda.

He was a 1972 graduate of Antigo High School.

Bill loved fishing, being outdoors, farming and farm animals. He cherished time with his grandchildren and appreciated a good joke.

Bill is survived by his wife, Mary Jo; two daughters, Shelly Thompson (special friend Patric) of Mosinee and Karie Jo (Scott) Bornberg of Eagle River; son, Gus Blemke (special friend Angie) of Merrill; seven grandchildren, Carter, Hayden, Holden, Pete, Cameron, Mya and Vienna; four sisters, Diane (Ken) Simon of Elk Mound, Darleen Jansen of Antigo, Debra (Karl) Bedford of Annandale, Minn. and Donna (Steve) Weix of Elk Mound; and four brothers, James (Diane) Blemke of Luxemburg, Gerald (Debbie) Blemke of Fairbanks, Alaska, Daniel Blemke of Menomonie and Donald Blemke of Marshfield. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his son, Chris Blemke.

A memorial service was held Tuesday at the Bradley Funeral Home with Rev. Patrick McConnell officiating. Burial took place at Elmwood Cemetery, Antigo. Online condolences at www.bradleyfh.com.