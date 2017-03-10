Park City Credit Union to renovate main Tomahawk branch office

Park City Credit Union will soon begin renovations on their main Tomahawk Branch to accommodate their continuous growth. This new remodel will include a brand new Mortgage Center to provide greater service and opportunities to the area.

On March 20, the Tomahawk office will begin redesign of the teller line to add office space and a new Mortgage Center. The center will become a one-stop resource for people looking to buy or refinance a home.

Laura Weber, who has been with the credit union since 2011, recently was promoted to Mortgage Operations Manager. Weber oversees the entire mortgage department for Park City Credit Union.

“I am thrilled about the expansion of our mortgage department,” Weber said. “This is a very exciting time for Park City Credit Union as we continue to show our dedication by bringing new and exciting mortgage products and services to our communities.”

From first-time homebuyers to empty nesters, Park City offers fixed and adjustable conventional loans to VA, FMA, jumbo and construction loans. Even commercial buyers will find friendly, experienced people that offer competitive rates and low fees.

Park City expects to complete construction by mid-April. The general contractor for the project is Van Strydonk Construction, LLC.

“Park City is continuously dedicated to providing an excellent service experience,” said Park City Credit Union President/CEO Val Mindak. “The construction of this new mortgage center is just another way we are committed to the helping our members fulfill their dreams.”