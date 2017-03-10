New bilingual advocates begin work at HAVEN

HAVEN (Household Abuse Victims Emergency Network) recently welcomed two additional advocates to its staff who will be serving both Spanish speaking and English speaking clients. They are Esther Schulz and Myriam Bluemn, and they would like to introduce themselves to the community.

Esther Schulz: “Please allow me to introduce myself to you. My name is Esther Schulz, and I am originally from Peru. I am fluent in Spanish and English. I have recently joined HAVEN’s team as one of their new Hispanic Bilingual Advocates.

“With great enthusiasm, I am looking forward to providing emotional support, resources, tools and options for members of our diverse community, including Spanish-speaking individuals who have experienced or been affected by sexual assault and/or domestic violence and who are reaching out by coming to our office or shelter, or by calling the support line.”

“Mi nombre Esther Schulz, soy de Perú.

“Hablo español e inglés fluentemente. Recientemente me he unido al equipo de HAVEN.Inc como el nuevo Defensor Hispano Bilingüe

“Con gran entusiasmo, estoy deseando proveer soporte emocional, recursos, herramientas y opciones a los miembros de nuestra diversa comunidad, incluyendo a las personas que hablan solamente español; que hayan sido afectados/experimentado abuso sexual/violencia doméstica y llegan a nuestras oficinas/refugio en Merrill, WI o llamando a nuestra línea Telefónica de ayuda/crisis.”

Myriam Bluemn: “My name is Myriam Bluemn, and I have just been hired as Hispanic Bilingual Advocate at HAVEN. I moved from Perú almost five years ago to live with my husband in Merrill. My first job was with The Women’s Community in Wausau, and then in Merrill with Comunidad Hispana for two years providing services and helping people in need. I am enthusiastic about joining this great team and continuing to help others.”

“Mi nombre es Myriam Bluemn, acabo de ser contratado como Defensor Bilingüe Hispano. Me mude de Perú hace casi 5 años a vivir con mi esposo en Merril, WI. Mi primer trabajo fue en La Comunidad de las Mujeres y después en Comunidad Hispana por dos años proporcionando servicios y ayudando a personas con necesidades. Estoy entusiasmada de integrarme a este gran equipo y continuar ayudando a los demás.”

Esther and Myriam may be contacted through the main HAVEN phone number at 715-536-1300 from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. HAVEN provides advocacy, resources and shelter to those who have experienced interpersonal forms of abuse and/or sexual assault.