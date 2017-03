Art created by Merrill Area Public Schools elementary students is being displayed at the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum in Wausau. All of the students were accepted to show their artwork at the Art Museum during March Youth Art Month. The student art show is showcasing 5-8 grade artwork from around Central Wisconsin during the month of March.

< > Zach Schimel, a 5th grader at Maple Grove, painted the Baltimore Oriole on a dictionary page and mounted in to a stretched canvas.