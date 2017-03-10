Merrill Police reports

March 6

1:20 p.m.- An officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle which fled from the officer. A low speed pursuit ensued and the suspect vehicle was eventually stopped. The male driver was arrested for a Probation warrant, felony fleeing, and Operating while intoxicated, 4th offense.

8:35 p.m.- Officers responded to a fight at a local bar. Two male parties had been in a physical fight over pizzas being cooked and served. Investigation is ongoing as both parties will need to be spoken to when they are sober.

March 7

8 p.m.- Officers responded to a disorderly conduct complaint at a local restaurant. The caller advised a male and female came in to the restaurant and started making a scene when the food they wanted to order was unavailable. The parties began to call staff derogatory names and threw food on to the floor. Contact was made with the suspects and they were advised they were no longer welcome at the restaurant.

March 9

On the morning of March 9, multiple people from several different locations around town reported that their vehicles had been hit with eggs sometime during the night. Officers were able to identify the suspects involved in the egging and the investigation is ongoing.

10:48 a.m.- Officers responded to the 500 Block of S. Center Avenue after a caller reported that they observed a male who they believed to have warrants for his arrest. Officers located the male individual and it was confirmed that he did have warrants. Officers placed the male under

arrest and transported him to jail.

11:31 a.m.- A male was taken into custody for a probation violation in the 1000 Block of E. 1st Street.

4:11 p.m.- A female was taken into custody for a probation violation in the 1000 Block of E. 1st Street.

5:38 p.m.- An officer took a report of a theft. The reporting party stated that they had $1,300 in cash stolen from them several months ago. The investigation is ongoing.