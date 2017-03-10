Lincoln County Oral Health Coalition kicks off adult campaign with billboard

Lincoln County Health Department Oral Health Coalition recently received a grant funded through the Midwest Collaborative Initiative provided by the Wisconsin Oral Health Coalition, along with funding from Ascensions’ Good Samaritan Health Center and Sacred Heart Hospital for the promotion and education of Adult Oral Health to Lincoln County residents.

Efforts will go towards building an Oral Health campaign targeted to the adult population of the county. The goal is to help raise awareness that Oral Health is essential to the general health and well-being of all Lincoln County residents and can be achieved by everyone. Adult oral health education, promotion of a dental home and focusing on oral health in general and its importance to overall health will assist in making the community a healthy place to live, learn, work and play.

A survey administered by the Lincoln County Health Department in 2015 found that:

•48% of Adults DO NOT brush two or more times daily

•67% of Adults DO NOT floss daily

•56% of Adults DO NOT see their dentist regularly

The Adult Oral Health campaign will increase Lincoln County residents’ knowledge on the connection of good oral health to general well-being and the importance of having a dental home.

Residents are invited to actively support Healthy People Lincoln County’s Oral Health Coalition Plan. To get involved, please contact Karen Krueger, Public Health Nurse, Lincoln County Health Department, 607 N. Sales St., Suite 101, Merrill, at 715-539-1368 or kkrueger@co.lincoln.wi.us.