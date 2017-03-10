Gerald L. Edmund, 85, of Merrill, passed away Tuesday, March 7, 2017 at Mission Regional Medical Center in Mission, Texas.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, March 17, 2017 at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, Merrill. The Rev. Philip Schneider will officiate. Burial will take place at Merrill Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Thursday at the Taylor-Stine Funeral Home, Merrill, and after 9:30 A.M. Friday at the church.

Taylor-Stine Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Merrill, is assisting the family.

Online condolences may be made at www.taylorstinefuneralhome.com